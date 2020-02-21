Ex-employee burgles firm for revenge, held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: A former employee of a private firm who bore grudge against the company for firing him and burgled it as revenge, was arrested by the LB Nagar Police here on Friday.

Police arrested three of his associates too and recovered cash and other material, all put together worth Rs 9.90 lakh. The arrested persons were identified as A Mallikarjun, Rakesh, Mohd Aslam and Abdul Nadeem Qureshi, residents of Kavadiguda and Khairatabad.

Mallikarjun who worked as the Cluster Manager of the company in LB Nagar, was recently removed allegedly due to his behaviour. He bore grudge against the management and sought to take revenge. He shared the plan to burgle the company with his associates, who instantly agreed.

According to the police, following instruction from Mallikarjun, Rakesh went to the company and broke into it. Using the key which was given to him by Mallikarjun, he opened the locker and took Rs 9.90 lakh from it.

“All through this, Mallikarjun continued to guide Rakesh and gave instruction through a WhatsApp call. He also damaged the surveillance cameras installed in the premises,” police said. He fled with the camera from the rear exit, police added.

They shared the cash among themselves. Based on a complaint from the management of the company, the LB Nagar police booked a case and with help of surveillance cameras in the surroundings, identified the offender and nabbed them.

