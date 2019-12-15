Ex-footballer Musthaq Hussain dies

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: Former State footballer Khaja Musthaq Hussain passed away at his residence on Saturday night. He was survived by three daughters and two songs.

Musthaq represented erstwhile AP State football team from 1970 to 1984. He joined in the Central Excise in 1975 as LDC and retired as Asst Commissioner 2013. Telangana Football Association conducted a condolence meeting on his demise.

