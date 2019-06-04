Ex-Gadwal MLA Bheemaiah no more

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Ghattu Bheemaiah (67), who represented Gadwal Assembly constituency from 1999 to 2004, passed away due to prolonged illness at NIMS in Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon.

A native of Balgera village of Ghattu mandal, Bheemudu was born in a Boya family.

Bheemaiah, who had been a TDP leader for a long time, had won from Gadwal when there was an alliance between the BJP and the TDP. He played a major role in taking action against belt shops in the constituency which used to be controlled by a family back then.

Just before the 2018 Assembly elections, he had switched his loyalties to the TRS and had also extended his full support to the candidature of Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who won on a TRS ticket in the election with a huge margin. He was popular among the BC community, as he was viewed as someone who took on powerful families in Gadwal and defeated them.

