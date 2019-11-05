Ex-Governor favours Hyderabad as India’s second capital

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra Governor and senior BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao has pitched for Hyderabad as a possible second capital of India. Rao’s comments come at a time when the national capital of New Delhi is in the grip of severe environmental and health crisis with pollution levels in the city reaching dangerous proportions over the past couple of weeks.

The senior BJP leader recalled that Dr BR Ambedkar, who authored the Indian Constitution, had mooted Hyderabad as India’s second capital. “Ambedkar had said that if the country ever wanted to have a second capital, it must be in Hyderabad. There have been some discussions on this subject before the Parliament elections,” he said.

Rao, who first mentioned the possibility of Hyderabad emerging as the nation’s second capital at an event at Telugu University, elaborated on his pitch in interviews with a couple of regional television news channels.

The BJP leader said before anything can actually happen on this front, all political parties in Telangana should discuss the issue within their fora and then come together to a clear understanding on what this could mean for the State.

“The BJP has already said that it will discuss this issue in the party. If all the parties in the State come to a clear and united conclusion and understanding on this issue, it will be beneficial for Telangana State,” he said, adding that if the city becomes the country’s second capital, then the very face of Hyderabad will change.

Stating that there was nothing wrong in having a second capital for the country, he said: “Once the discussions are over, a proposal can be forwarded to the Centre for further discussion and possible action.”

