Ex-IAS, author Hasanuddin Ahmed passes away

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer and noted writer Hasanuddin Ahmed passed away early on Tuesday at his residence. He was 97.

A retired IAS official, Ahmed was a historian, author and philanthropist all bundled into one. He ran the Villa Press, where academic books used to be published.

According to a family member, Ahmed was not keeping well for the last few years due to age-related ailments. On Tuesday around 5 am, he breathed his last in his house in Darulshifa in the old city. The Namaz e Janaza final prayers were offered at the Masjid e Aziz Jung. Several important personalities of the city attended the prayers.

Ahmed was the son of Nawab Deen Yaar Jung, former Commissioner of Police in the erstwhile Hyderabad State and grandson of Aziz Jung Vila. His famous report on wakf board had triggered many reforms. During his tenure with the Central government, he initiated many developmental schemes through All India Wakf Council. He earned repute for translating the Bhagwat Gita into Urdu.

His work on the Urdu word count was released by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Ahmed, who authored 25 books, founded the Vila Academy to commemorate the life and works of his grandfather, Aziz Jung Vila. In 2003, he was awarded the prestigious Makhdoom Award by the AP Urdu Academy. He also served as the Chairman of AP Minorities Commission.

He did his PhD in Urdu from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Ahmed, whose wife passed away five years ago, is survived by two sons.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter