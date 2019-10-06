Ex-MLA to join YSRCP

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA from Gajuwaka in the city Chintalapudi Venkatramaiah has decided to leave Jana Sena Party and join the ruling YSR Congres Party.

He has already sent his resignation letter to JSP president and film star Pawan Kalyan on Sunday. Venkatramaiah, a relative of Chiranjeevi, joined the Praja Rajyam Party of the latter and won from Gajuwaka in 2009. He moved to Congress when Chiranjeevi merged PRP in it. Subsequently, before 2014 elections, Venkatramaiah along with others joined the Telugu Desam Party but he was not given the ticket to contest the elections then.

Later, he joined the JSP and worked hard to strengthen it in Gajuwaka and created a record of sorts when he enrolled nearly 60,000 Janasainiks in JSP. And thanks to this, Pawan Kalyan contested from Gajuwaka but lost as he failed to campaign vigorously. Venkatramaiah also lost the election on JSP ticket, contesting from the neighbouring Pendurthy.

Now he has decided to quit JSP and if the party workers in Gajuakawa also follow suit, JSP will lose heavily.

