Ex-MP Renuka Chowdary appears before court in Khammam 

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Khammam: Former Union Minister and Congress leader G Renuka Chowdary appeared before the Second Additional Junior Civil Court on Monday in connection with a petition filed against her.

The court recalled a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) which was issued against her on August 29 over her non-appearance before the court even after repeated summons. The court posted the matter to Oct 17 for further hearing.

It may be noted that a petition against Renuka Chowdary was filed by Bhukya Kalavathi of Mamillagudem in Khammam alleging that the former had collected Rs 1.35 crore from her husband Bhukya Ramji Naik promising Congress ticket to contest for Wyra Assembly in 2009.

But the Congress leader failed to keep her promise and in due course of time, Ramji Naik died. When Kalavathi and her family members approached Renuka Chowdary seeking return of the money which she allegedly took from them, she refused to return the money and abused them.

Speaking to the press after appearing before the court, Renuka Chowdary complained that the private complaint lodged against her was politically motivated and that she would fight the case legally.

She accused her opponents of misleading the court to issue the NBW against her. The address given in the summons was not hers, and hence she could not receive them, she maintained.

