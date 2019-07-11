Ex-MPTC member to be released by Maoists in Kothagudem

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Cherla (Kothagudem): The abducted ex-MPTC member Nalluri Srinivas Rao is said to be safe and is expected to be released by the Maoists who kidnapped him on midnight of Monday.

It may be recalled that he was taken away at gun-point into forests on the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh by CPI (Maoist) militia members from his residence at Besta Kothur village in the mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

It was learnt that the tribals and Srinivas Rao’s family members who unsuccessfully searched for him in the forests sent their representative to contact the Maoists to mediate his release from Maoists confinement.

The said person was able to contact the Maoists leaders involved in the abduction and they reportedly agreed to release Srinivas Rao. The ex-MPTC was expected to reach home by Thursday midnight or Friday morning, the sources said.

