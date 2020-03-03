Ex-naxal opens fire against family members in Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Kamareddy: A former naxalite opened fire with a licensed revolver in Posanipet village of Ramareddy mandal in Kamareddy district on Saturday night. Police registered a case against the ex-naxalite for misusing his licensed weapon and threatening his family members.

Shilasagar, a resident of Posanipet village in Kamareddy district, used to be a member of a naxal dalam once but later surrendered to the police and took a licensed revolver for his protection. He had a dispute with his family members, and his son Teja and daughter Srilekha live in Hyderabad. They arrived on Saturday night in Posanipet village and quarrelled with a woman, who stays beside Shilasagar’s house in Posanipet.

The woman called Shilasagar and complained to him after which he came to the village and opened fire in the air against his son and daughter. Shilasagar’s daughter, Srilekha, lodged a complaint at Ramareddy police station against her father on Sunday evening.

Since the last two days, the Kamareddy police were tightlipped but finally registered a case against Shilasagar for misusing his licensed weapon and threatening family members, on the directive of the SP, N. Swetha Reddy. Ramareddy SI Raju said that Shilasagar’s weapon would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad for tests and action against him in line with the law.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter