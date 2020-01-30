Ex-officio row: BJP urges Governor to take action against Keshava Rao

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation led by BJP State president Dr K Laxman met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and urged her to order a high-level inquiry into the process of indirect election of chairperson and vice chairperson of Tukkuguda municipality and to suspend and take criminal action against Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao and Rajeshwar Reddy, the election officer regarding the Rao’s ex-officio vote.

The BJP, in its memorandum submitted to the Governor that was later released to the media, alleged that the ruling TRS during the entire course of municipal elections had taken recourse to blatant misuse of power right from the stage of issuing notification to the last phase of elections of chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, Mayors and Deputy Mayors.

“The scale and magnitude of misuse is unprecedented in the history and unfortunately Election Commission has remained a mute spectator to the entire process,” the BJP said. The BJP brought to the notice of the Governor that Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, elected MLA from Maheshwaram constituency, had chosen Badangpet Municipal Corporation as ex-officio member. However, in violation of Section-5 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, she shifted to Tukkuguda on January 26.

The party said it won 9 seats and TRS secured 5 seats and also one independent won out of 15 seats. The BJP argued that Keshava Rao who was elected from Andhra Pradesh as Rajya Sabha MP, illegally claimed as ex-officio member under Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 and chose Tukkuguda Municipality to cast his vote on 27 January. The Election Officer Rajeshwar Reddy did not heed to the objections raised by the BJP.

The act of Keshava Rao to choose Tukkuguda to cast his vote as ex-officio member is against the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 since he is an outsider to the State,” the BJP said.

