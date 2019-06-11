Ex-prisoners to get credit to run ‘My Nation’ outlets

By | Published: 1:08 am

Sangareddy: Superintendent of District Jail, Sangareddy, Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud said that they were ready to lend Rs 1 lakh to 3 lakh worth goods as a credit to their former prisoners to help them to earn a livelihood by running a grocery store at their native villages.

Speaking to media here on Monday after inaugurating the FM Radio Services at the District Jail, Shiva Kumar Goud said they have aimed to make the Jail self-reliant financially and restrict the repeat offenders with a slew of initiatives. Since they were already making and selling over 120 products such as soaps, notebooks, phenyl, mats and several others, which they have branded as ‘My Nation’, the Superintendent said that they have decided to encourage the former prisoners to set up outlets at their own places to sell these goods and earn a livelihood, which would help them to achieve their twin goals of popularising their brand and check the crime rate.

He said that sellers can get 20 per cent profit by selling their products. Since they are supplying quality wheat flour, chilly powder and several others, Goud said that they were working to properly market their products to attract the attention of the consumers. While the State government was spending Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore on running District Jail Sangareddy, the Superintendent said that they were earning about Rs 60 lakhs every year. With an aim to make it a break-even by 2020, Goud said that they wanted to set up two more petrol bunks under the purview of the jail besides creating an Ayurveda village facility.

Talking about the intention behind the decision to set up the FM Radio, which they named as ‘Antarwani’, on the premises of the jail, the Superintendent said that it would act as a platform since they would be given a chance to sing and share their thoughts with others. He further said that it would also help them to keep out of depression. G Venkateshwarlu, in-charge of Jail Museum, Prabhakar Reddy, Deputy Jailor and others were also present.