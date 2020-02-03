Ex-Servicemen rally held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: A large number of armed forces veterans were seen reviving old memories in forces in the Ex-Servicemen Rally organised by Artillery Centre, Hyderabad under the aegis of Headquarters, Dakshin Bharat Area in Nizamabad.

Over 600 Ex-Servicemen and their dependents took part in the rally, which served as an occasion for bonhomie and bonding with the veterans and resolution of pension related grievances as well as extending CSD facilities to them.

Lieutenant General PN Rao, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area, Major General RK Singh, GOC, TS and Andhra Sub Area and Brigadier RR Kumar, Commandant, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad interacted with the veterans and their families.

A team of army doctors of empanelled hospitals were also drafted in to extend medical care and medicines to ex-servicemen and their dependents. Stalls were also set up by various record offices to receive queries and grievances of ex-servicemen.

A number of ex-servicemen got their problems resolved at the stalls established by records offices. Several banks, extending special privileges for ex-servicemen also shared their plans with the veterans.

