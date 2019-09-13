Ex-servicemen rally held in Secunderabad

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: As a mark of salute to the services and sacrifice of Indian Army veterans, an Ex-servicemen (ESM) rally was organised by AOC Centre at Secunderabad on Friday under the aegis of Headquarters, Dakshin Bharat Area. It was attended by more than 1,000 veterans including senior retired officers and Veer Naris.

The rally was aimed to strengthen the traditional bonds and solidarity amongst serving and retired soldiers in general and also to provide them a platform to voice their concerns on various policies affecting the veterans like pension related anomalies etc. A number of stalls from various welfare agencies and organisations of the army and civil administration including Ex-servicemen Grievances Cell, Recruitment Information Centre, Udchalo Counter, Banking Awareness Counter (SBI and Andhra Bank) were also set up at the venue to facilitate and educate the veterans on various new welfare schemes and initiatives.

Meanwhile, Army Public School (APS) Golconda hosted a two-day Southern Command Level Principals Meeting at Hotel Mercure on Friday. The theme of the meet was ‘Future Ready: Connect, Inspire & Transform’. Various presentations cum discussions on diverse topics like Leadership in Pedagogy, Draft National Educational policy 2019, Inclusive Education were presented.

