Ex-servicemen rally to be held in Nizamabad on Feb 1

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: An ex-servicemen rally will be organised on February 1 by Artillery Centre Hyderabad under the aegis of Dakshin Bharat Area and Telangana & Andhra Sub Area at Sri Rama Gardens Hall, Maruti Nagar, Nizamabad.

The rally is aimed at reaching out to veterans and widows of Army, Navy, Air Force of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Adilabad and Nirmal districts, a press release said. Senior military and civil administration officials will interact with the participants and veer naris and differently abled soldiers will be felicitated on the occasion. Apart from medical camp and canteen facilities, there will be stalls of Defence Pension Cell, banks, record offices, ECHS, etc. The participants will be provided breakfast, lunch and refreshments, the release added.

