Exact figures under CAA not yet fixed: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the exact data for determining the number of eligible refugees for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was yet to be prepared.

He said the data was not prepared yet even as the Centre would engage in talks with various State governments which have been opposing the implementation of the CAA in their States, including the North-East.

The full-fledged numbers (eligible persons for citizenship) have not yet come. After rules and regulations (of the Act) were framed, the data and number of applications will be prepared. There are more number of people in Kolkata, West Bengal and Assam,” he said.

“As of now, I don’t have the exact figures,” Reddy told reporters in ‘Meet the Press’ here replying to a query on the number of eligible people for citizenship under CAA. “I am fully confident the State governments which are opposing the CAA will realise the facts about it. This Act was passed by Parliament. The whole country will have to follow the laws passed by Parliament I will talk to them,” he said.

“We will send delegations to the states and make them understand. It is their responsibility to implement it, he added. According to him, the CAA is not against any religion and no Indian citizen would be affected by it. Narrating statistics, he said there used by about 70 lakh Hindus earlier in Afghanistan and the figure came down to just 7,000 now and out of 70 lakh, 21 lakh Sikh population came to India.

