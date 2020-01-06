How to excel in Civils interview

By | Gopala Krishna V, | Published: 12:38 am 4:52 pm

Last week, we discussed how to prepare for the personality test. Now, let’s see the method the interview board follows to assess suitability. What is the method interview board follows to assess stability?

Is the person interested in the events happening around him in the world i.e. does he keep himself up to date with the news in different areas such as politics, economics, social life, sport, health etc. Does he read periodicals and daily newspapers and keep abreast with the happenings? Does he analyse the news items and come to a proper conclusion as to the correctness or otherwise on each news item and the importance to be attached to a particular item? Does he judge whether it is an isolated event or •it reflects’ the general trend? Does he come to logical conclusions from a given statement? Does he analyse the Pros and Cons of any suggestions made and come to a conclusion not based on prejudice but on hard facts and rational reasoning. Is there adequate clarity in his presentation? What would be the driving force in his approach to problems – Is it service to people and personality test,interview,interview,stabilitY, hyderabad, Hyderabad news, telangana, telangana news, telangana todayidealism or is it purely mercenary angle? How quick is he in his reactions to problems? Does he give the impression of his having applied his mind to the problem and not merely giving a parrot like repetition of what he has read. Does he give the impression of a loner or a team worker? Does he give the impression of being a team worker? Is he a cynic or can he take a constructive view of matters? Is he unoptimist or a pessimist? Does he give the impression of sailing against the current or swimming along with the tide? Does he give the impression of being stubborn or one who is prepared to change his point of view? Does he give the impression of being tactful or a person who is reckless and acts without reference to consequences? Does he come to hasty conclusions or is he prepared to postpone decisions till full information is received? Is he hungry for recognition or does he act for satisfying his conscious. Does he give the impression of going out of way to be helpful or does he draw a line of what his duties are? On the whole will he be a successful officer or will he be a failure?

Arun Nigverkar Committee on Personality Test

The Arun Nigvekar Committee 2012 had recommended that the following template should be used for awarding marks in the Personality Test.

Putting best foot forward

Throughout all this process, you may feel that the board individually and collectively is trying to pierce your defenses, to seek out your hidden weaknesses, and to embarrass and confuse you. Actually this is not true. They are obliged to make an appraisal of your qualifications for the job you are seeking, and they want to see you in your best light. Remember, they must interview all candidates and a non-co-operative candidate may become a failure in spite of their best efforts to bring out his qualifications. Here are some suggestions that will help you :

4 Be natural. Keep your attitude confident, but not stubborn. If you are not confident that you can do the job, don’t expect the board to be. Don’t apologize for your weaknesses, try to bring out your strong points. The board is interested in a positive, not a negative presentation. Stubborn behaviour will antagonize any board member, and make him wonder if you are covering up a weakness by a false show of strength.

4Sit comfortably, but don’t lounge or sprawl. Sit erectly but not stiffly. A careless posture may lead the board to conclude you are careless in other things, or at least that you are not impressed by the importance of the occasion. Either conclusion is natural, even if incorrect. Don’t fuss with your clothing, or with a pencil or any other object. Your hands may occasionally be useful to emphasize a point; don’t let them become a point of distraction.

4 Don’t wisecrack or make small talk. This is a serious situation, and your attitude should show that you consider it as such. Further, the time of the board is limited; they don’t want to waste it, and neither should you.

4 Don’t exaggerate your experience or abilities. In the first place, from the information in your mains application and any other form which you may be asked to fill in before the interview, the board may know more about you that you think; in the second place, you probably won’t get away with it in the first place. An experienced board is rather adept at spotting such a situation. Don’t take the chance.

4Don’t dominate the interview. Let the board do that. They will give you the clues-don’t assume that you have to do all the talking. Realise that the board has a number of questions to ask you and don’t try to take up all the interview time showing off your extensive knowledge of the answer to the first one.

4Be attentive. You only have thirty minutes or so, and you should keep your attention at its sharpest throughout. When a member is addressing a problem or a question to you, give him your undivided attention. Address your reply principally to him, but don’t exclude the other members of the board.

(to be

continued…)

