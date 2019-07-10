Excellence award for Kothagudem youth

By | Published: 1:25 am

Kothagudem: A youth from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Konda Srinivas, was presented with ‘Award of Excellence’ by the Common Services Centres Scheme (CSC) of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

He received the award from CSC Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kumar Tyagi and its State head J Raja Kishore on the occasion of CSC Diwas celebrated at the Chambers of Commerce and Industry precincts in Hyderabad recently. He has been identified as Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) of the CSC.

He was chosen for the award for his outstanding contribution as a change maker in the community by spreading digital awareness among the masses. A poster of the ‘cyber village’ programme being conducted by Srinivas in Aswapuram mandal was also released.

The officials appreciated Srinivas’ initiative on educating the villagers on the use of modern technology and for spreading digital literacy at the grassroots level. Mee-Seva organisers and traders involved in technology-based business congratulated him on his achievement.

