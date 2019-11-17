Excellent expected to score in Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 6:07 pm

Mumbai: The Todywalla-trained Excellent, who is in fine trim, expected to score in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 and upward (60 to 79 eligible), the feature event of the opening day’s races of the Mumbai winter meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday. False rails will be announced on the race day. The first race starts at 1. 00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Tasch 1, Westeros 2, Highland Woods 3

2. Hunt For Gold 1, Pablo 2, Notting Hill 3

3. Excellent 1, Awesome One 2, Excellent Gold 3

4. Revelator 1, Sunset 2, On Va Danser 3

5. Tommaso 1, En Sabah Nur 2, Clark Kent 3

6. Questina 1, Knight Superior 2, Righteous 3

7. Articulate 1, Julio Cesaro 2, Red Carnation 3

8. Hokkaido 1, Walk The Talk 2, Seventh Mile 3

9. Golden Steal 1, Shadows 2, Highland Wind 3

Day’s Best: Hokkaido.

1st Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

