Excellent placements at IIM Calcutta again

By | Published: 12:36 am 4:00 pm

IIM Calcutta has repeated its history of excellent placements for its MBA Class of 2020. The average salary stood at a record Rs 28 Lakh with the median salary at Rs 25.5 Lakh.

The average salaries for the top 10 per cent and the top quartile of the class were recorded at an alltime high of Rs.54.5 Lakh and Rs.41.8 Lakh per annum respectively.

The institute offered “Dream” and “Wait and Hold” options to allow its students to realise their full potential at a top institute. Recruiters could also select from a larger pool and make offers to the most suitable candidates as per their choice. 439 students gathered 492 offers from 136 firms participating in the placements process.

Continuing the trend witnessed in Summer Placements held in October 2019, the Consulting sector was the largest recruiter with 31 percent offers. The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Accenture were the top recruiters in the sector. Marquee Finance and Private Equity- Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms made 83 offers (17%). Several established names such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Arga Investment Management, Gaja Capital, JP Morgan Chase and others extended top roles to the 55th batch of IIM Calcutta.

General Management and Sales and Marketing roles added up to 30% of the total offers. Major firms recruiting for such roles included TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra & Mahin-dra, Reliance, Vedanta, TrueNorth, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, ITC, Mondelez, and FIITJEE. 22% of overall offers were rolled out in Product Management, IT/Analytics and Operations domains. Top recruiters included Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Amazon, Flipkart, Udaan, EXL Service, American Express, HCL, UnitedHealth.

