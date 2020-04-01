Excess force by Khammam SI evokes criticism

By | Published: 12:05 am

Khammam: In a second incident of ‘police excess’ in Khammam district in recent times, a police official’s act of thrashing a few gamblers rather harshly has evoked much criticism from different quarters across the State.

It was said that on March 28 three persons who were allegedly playing cards at a house at Vanamvari Krishnapuram village of Mudigonda mandal in the district were caught by the police while another one escaped.

The police prior to taking the accused to police station to book a case have beaten them ruthlessly at their houses in front of their family members including children. A villager captured the whole episode on his mobile phone and uploaded it on the social media and it went viral.

According to the locals, Sub-Inspector of Police S Sathish Kumar has made the accused persons kneel down on ground in front of their houses and beaten them severely. The video clipping shows a constable trampling hands of an accused with his boots while an ASI shouting at the accused.

The victims of the police excess were identified as Kaniti Bhasker, Dara Suresh and Domala Krisha, all labourers working in local granite industries and were living in double bedroom houses given to them by the State government.

Their family members maintained that the trio was just passing the time by playing cards without wagering money as there was no work due to lockdown. However, the police in statement issued to the local press claimed that they have seized Rs 1,150 from them.

The family members of the accused persons alleged that the police have acted under the influence of their neighbours with whom they have bad relations and that was the reason they informed the police.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal issued orders attaching the SI Sathish Kumar to Armed Reserve Police office. He also ordered a departmental probe into the matter by Khammam Rural ACP Venkat Reddy, who visited the village on Tuesday evening hours and interacted with villagers.

It might be noted a few days back Khammam ACP PV Ganesh created a ruckus by allegedly abusing a government doctor and a private doctor, who were on their way to attend duties in the night, with foul language. The ACP was later attached to DGP office as a punishment.

