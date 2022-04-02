Excise department earns 213.16 crore from liquor sales in Khammam

Khammam: Prohibition and Excise Department has earned an amount of 213.16 crore from liquor sale in erstwhile Khammam district in the financial year 2021-22, informed the officials.

According to excise officials there has been a growth of 4.71 percent in the sales in 2021-22. In the financial year 2020-21 the department had earned an amount of 207.77 crore from liquor sales. As many as 31.9 lakh IML liquor cases were sold while 12.2 lakh of beer cases were sold in the previous financial year.

Highest liquor sales were recorded in the month of December ’21 in which 22.6 crore liquor was sold followed by June ’21 in which 19.9 crore liquor was sold including IML and beer cases, officials said.

The sale of liquor increased in erstwhile Khammam even as liquor prices in Andhra Pradesh, with which the district shares borders, were lowered. The sale of liquor remained high in the liquor shops located in border mandals, officials noted.

In all there were 210 retail shops under 13 excise police stations in erstwhile Khammam. In Khammam there were 122 shops while in Kothagudem 88 shops.

