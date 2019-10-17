Excise Department earns Rs 162 crore in erstwhile Warangal

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Warangal: The Excise department earned a total of Rs 162 crore though application fee in the process of issuing licences to 261 wine shops shops in the erstwhile Warangal district.

While there are 59 shops, as many as 1885 people applied for the licences in Warangal urban district, in Warangal Rural district 1768 people applied for 56 shops, 1341 people for 41 shops in Jangaon district. In Mahabubabad, 1531 people applied for 52 shops, and 1575 people for 53 shops in Mulugu and Bhupalpally district.

The department fixed Rs 2 lakh as application fee and many formed groups to secure liqour shop licence. The shop at Velair mandal headquarters got highest number of 79 applications followed by shop at Dharmasagar which got 60 applications. The shop at Waddepally got 56, Madikonda 56 and there were dozen shops that got over 50 applications in Warangal Urban district. Licenses would be issued through lucky draw of applications at Ambedkar bhavan on Friday.

Meanwhile, Warangal Urban district Excise Superintendent P Balaswamy said that the applicants should follow prohibitory orders and park their vehicles at earmarked places. Criminal cases would be booked against those resorting to fighting and creating nuisance during the process of lucky draw, he added.

