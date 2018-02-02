Excise department praised for growing palm trees

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department has received accolades from the Ministry of Rural Department Joint Secretary Aparajitha Sarangi for planting and raising as many as 170.84 lakhs palm seedlings in the last two years under Haritha Haram programme.

She visited palm trees at Nawabpet mandal of Vikarabad district and was surprised to see plantations grow well under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). She appreciated the efforts of excise staff and the society members for successfully growing palm trees.

To curtail adulteration of toddy, the State government has made it a policy to raise palm trees with a target of about five crore seedlings across the State. The initiative would not only contain illicit liquor and adulteration of toddy but also provides livelihood to toddy trappers.

The plantation has been taken up on tank bunds, individual farm lands and community lands.

The department is utilising MGNREGS funds for maintaining saplings by involving toddy cooperative societies and tappers. Over 54.84 lakhs seedlings were planted in 2016 and 116 lakhs in 2017. The department has set a target of planting two crore seedlings in 2018, according to a press release.