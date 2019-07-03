Excise Department to plant 1 cr saplings in Telangana

By | Published: 1:36 am 1:45 am

Hyderabad: The Minister for Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday wanted the department officials to make the ‘Harita Haram” programme a grand success by taking up plantation of one crore saplings.

Reviewing the arrangements being made by the department for the plantation drive, he said the department would be planting mainly palm, toddy palm and date palm saplings in a big way as they would be the big source of income for the toddy tappers in the State in future.

He said there should be no middle men in the sale of toddy. The toddy tappers should be the main beneficiaries of the toddy-tapping activity, he stressed. The department officials were taking steps to ensure prompt attendance and timely medical help for the toddy tappers in case they fall from the trees or met with any accident. He also wanted special measures to be initiated for the protection of excise trees in a big way. Special Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of BC Welfare Burra Venkatesham, Excise Joint Commissioner Ajay Rao were among the officials who took part in the meeting.

