Excise Dept deluged with applications on last day in Telangana

Hyderabad: The counters of Prohibition and Excise department received heavy rush on the last day on Wednesday with liquor traders forming long queues to file applications for setting up retail liquor shops for the license period 2019-21.

The department has received as many as 41,000 applications till Wednesday evening and the number could go up once the entire process is completed. The response from traders was initially lukewarm when the Excise department announced the dates for the submission of applications.

As the days progressed, the numbers started swelling steadily and on the last day (Wednesday), the counters witnessed huge rush. In Hyderabad, the response was highly encouraging especially in the first three days for 173 shops in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Those, who are new to liquor business, have filed applications in large numbers. On Wednesday alone, 825 applications were received for Hyderabad and Secunderabad while a few others waited to submit their applications.

The process of submitting applications passed off peacefully in the State except in Medchal-Malkajgiri district where traders took strong objection towards non-locals for filing applications. Tension prevailed for a while when traders jostled with each other over the issue.

The entire process was carried out under the supervision of the district Collectors concerned. Each trader submitted a form paying non-refundable fee of Rs 2 lakh in the hope of getting a shop through a lucky draw of lots that will be organised on October 18.

“We made necessary arrangements for smooth submission of application at the counters across the State,” a senior official said adding that a notification was issued on October 1 for allotting 2,216 shops for the licence period 2019-21.

In 2017, the Excise Department has received a record number of 41,000 applications generating revenue of Rs 410 crore to the government ex-chequer through non-refundable application fee.

This time also, officials are anticipating a similar response. The revenue that will be generated through the collection of non-refundable fee of Rs 2 lakh for each application will be doubled when compared to 2017.

Jostling, arguments on last day at venue

Hyderabad: The last day for submission of applications for setting up wine shops witnessed unsavoury scenes with liquor traders jostling against each other at Ananthula Ramireddy Gardens at Bandlaguda here on Wednesday.

The situation resulted in tension on the premises prompting Excise officials to seek the help of police to control the retail liquor traders. The scene turned ugly when shopkeepers from the city took strong objection to the elbowing by non-locals to come forward to file applications for setting up wine shops leading to arguments and jostling.

As most shopkeepers hurriedly tried to submit applications to the staff, Excise officials placed tables inside the premises to ensure that proper queue was maintained in order to complete the process in a hassle-free manner.

One of the shopkeepers questioned as to why the department was allowing non-locals to submit applications, to which officials clarified that anyone from the country could file an application to do business in the city.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector MV Reddy inspected the premises and reviewed the process of submitting applications. According to officials, 900 applications were received for 82 shops in Malkajgiri till 7 pm, while 1,421 applications came in for 99 shops in Medchal.

Hike in application fee fails dampen spirit of applicants

Mancherial: The steep hike in application fee failed to dampen the spirit of retail traders of liquor as they filed applications for securing licences to operate outlets of alcohol with permit rooms across erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday, the final day for doing so.

About 900 applications were dropped by traders for 69 shops of Mancherial district till 2 pm. The number was expected to go up by 4 pm on Wednesday, the deadline for submitting the applications. “The raise in the non-refundable application fee from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh by the government seems to have no effect on the traders. We are expecting around 1,000 applications as against 822 received two years back,” P Pranavi, special officer at Mancherial District Prohibition and Excise Office told ‘Telangana Today.’

The offices of DPEO in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts were deluged by the applicants to submit the applications on the last day. The roads were hogged by the vehicles of the applicants. The traders, reportedly got syndicated, tendered the applications for owning licences of the liquor outlets by forming serpentine queue lines till Wednesday night.

They competed with each other for getting the permission of certain shops located on the bordering areas of Telangana and Maharastra, where the sale of liquor is banned in some parts.

1,346 applications for 87 shops in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A total of 1,346 applications have been received for licence for various wine shops located across the district. Prohibition and Excise officials invited applications for 87 wine shops across the district.

Officials received 343 applications for 21 shops in Karimnagar urban area, 347 for 25 shops in Karimnagar Rural, 306 for Thimmapur (12 shops), 226 in Huzurabad (15) and 124 for 14 shops in Jammikunta areas. Shops will be allocated to applicants through draw of lots on October 18.

‘Stern action against MRP violaters’

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department Commissioner Somesh Kumar warned traders of stern action against those who attempted to sell liquor below the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) across the State.

He clarified that selling liquor below the prescribed MRP rates amounts to unfair trade practices and liable for punishment with an imprisonment for a term not less than six months or may extend to two years along with a fine of Rs1,000 through the court. The department might also impose a fine of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh on the violaters.

The Commissioner said any those indulging in any act in breach of rules or licence conditions in contravention of provisions of Telangana Excise Act were liable for prosecution.

According to Kumar, it has come to the notice that a few applications were threatening other interested parties from applying for retail shops on various counts to discourage them and to form cartels causing loss of revenue to the State. They are likely to sell liquor at lower rates which is against the public interest causing loss to other retailers. Kumar instructed all Deputy Commissioners and other officials concerned to take necessary action in this regard.

