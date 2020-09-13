Excise Inspector donates Smart TV in Nizamabad

In Nizamabad district, Excise Inspector Santhosh Reddy donated smart television to the Maddul thanda school

Nizamabad: Due to Covid-19 pandemic all the educational institutions have opted for online classes, which is creating problems to some poor families who cannot afford equipments like smartphones, TVs.

To address this issue, some philanthropists are coming forward to donate smartphones to the students and smart televisions to schools, to facilitate students to access smart classes.

In Nizamabad district, Excise Inspector Santhosh Reddy donated smart television to the Maddul thanda school. His friend Rajareddy handed over the television to school headmistress Snehalatha and village sarpanch Devender.

