Excise Minister Srinivas Goud launches Rotavirus vaccination

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that people risked the chance of contracting the dreaded ‘Rotavirus’ through contaminated food and water as well as through poor personal hygiene and therefore the State government had started the vaccination programme to prevent people from being affected by the virus.

Srinivas Goud, along with District Collector D Ronald Rose, launched the Rotavirus vaccination programme at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Kummariwadi in Mahabubnagar town, which was organized by the Medical and Health Department on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the medical and health staff was well-trained to administer the vaccine and to prevent people from getting affected by the virus. Reaffirming that the aim of his government was to achieve a ‘healthy Telangana’, the Health Minister said the government was upgrading all the government hospitals across the State to achieve that goal, so that the poorest of the poor could avail the healthcare benefits of the State.

Later, the Minister distributed the medicine to the children studying at the government school located near Madina Masjid in Mahabubnagar town, to prevent schoolchildren from contracting dengue disease. ZP Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy accompanied the Minister during the vaccination programme.

