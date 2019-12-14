Excise officials bust drug racket in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: A strict vigil that was maintained to contain drugs ahead of New Year celebrations has enabled officials of Prohibition and Excise Department to bust a drug racket with the arrest of a Palestinian national, Saeed Ali, and an Oman national, Abdurabu, here on Saturday.

While conducting a route watch in front of a private hospital on Road No.12 in Banjara Hills, Excise officials nabbed Ali, 33, and Abdurabu, 29. Eight grams of cocaine and nine grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) along with four pills of Ecstasy, Rs 30,000 in cash and four mobile phones were seized from the two foreigners.

Ali was residing in Zahra Nagar in Banjara Hills while Abdurabu was staying at Khadar Bagh in Nanalnagar. During enquiry, it was revealed that the drugs were supplied by a person known as Daddy of Bengaluru, and Dola alias Oka of Goa.

According to Excise Assistant Superintendent N Anji Reddy, Ali, who came to Hyderabad from Syria almost 10 years ago for studying, got addicted to drugs and started selling them. A case was booked against him at the Ameerpet excise station by the State Excise Task Force in July 2018.

Abdurabu came to Hyderabad five years ago from Oman and pursued his engineering in a private engineering college. Due to his bad habits, he was detained from studies. Meanwhile, he cheated a woman from Old City and a case of cheating and harassment was booked against him.

After getting addicted to drugs, he started supplying drugs at party places and clubs.

