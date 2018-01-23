Excise officials seize 3 kg Alphrozolam worth Rs 6 lakh in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Excise Taskforce and Excise Station Staff seized 3 Kg Alprazolam worth Rs 6 Lakh and a car and arrest two persons, who are supplying Alprazolam to the spurious toddy manufactures.

According to the Nizamabad Assistant Excise Superintendent J Nanda Gopal, excise taskforce staff were conducting routine check at Sarangapoor of Nizamabad outskirts when their staff nabbed Mada Sailoo of Bollaram village, Nagireddipet mandal in Kamareddy district and seized 1 kg Alprazolam from him.

According to the information given by Sailoo, Excise police conducted raids and nabbed Sandila Krishna of Borlam village and seized 2 kg Alprazolam from him along a swift Dzire car. This 3 kg Alprazolam costs nearly Rs 6 Lakh and they are illegally transporting the banned chemical from Indore of Madhya Pradesh and selling it at Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts.

Excise police have registered case according to the NDPS Act and produced them in the court. Nizamabad Excise Inspector J Venkat Reddy, Sub-Inspector Sindhu, Nizamabad SI Zakeer Khan and staff were part of the raids.