Excise scam: Kejriwal bail order not to be given effect till Delhi HC hears ED’s plea

ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest

By PTI Published Date - 21 June 2024, 11:34 AM

File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the ED’s plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned its plea challenging the trial court order for an urgent hearing before a Bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it will hear the matter.

The High Court said till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon.

The ED has decided to challenge the trial court’s order passed on Thursday evening. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.