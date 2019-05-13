Excise sleuths raid illicit liquor unit, detain 3 women in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:07 am

Wanaparthy: Excise officials of Wanaparthy took three women in custody, seized nine litres of illicit liquor and destroyed jaggery mix at Gopalpet thanda on Monday.

According to the officials, some residents were manufacturing illicit liquor in the area. Excise CI Subhash Chandra appealed to the people that selling jaggery for the manufacture of illicit liquor would not be tolerated and that legal action would be initiated against them.

Excise Head Constable Krishnudu, and Constables Satyanarayana Goud, Chandrashekhar, Ranjith and Raju were part of the operation.

