Excise Sub-Inspector booked in Mulugu for trespassing

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Mulugu: Police registered a case against Excise Sub-Inspector, Mulugu, Bharathi for allegedly trespassing into a house and decamping with a gold chain and a mobile phone.

According to the police sources, a case was registered against the Excise SI based on a complaint lodged by one Aduvla Venkatesh, a resident of Mulugu, who alleged that the Excise SI entered his house by breaking open the lock on Thursday when he was away from the house.

The Excise Sub-Inspector allegedly threw the household articles on floor and also broke the almirah lock. “She had stolen a gold chain worth Rs 65,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 1,500,” he alleged in the petition. The complainant also alleged that the Excise SI hurled abuses at his mother. “When I went to her office on Friday to know why she had come to my house. She said that she had gone to my house as she learnt that my mother was brewing ID liquor. She also admitted that she had broken the lock and entered the house and dared me whatever I wished to do. Following this, I came to the police station,” the complainant said.

Sub-Inspector Raju Bandari said that they had booked a case against the Excise SI Bharathi under Section 290, 427, 379, and 454 of the IPC and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .