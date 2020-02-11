Excited to head Telangana Olympic Association, says Jayesh Ranjan

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:12 am

Hyderabad: After five years of dirty squabbling between the two factions for power, the State sport would finally heave a sigh of relief with the election of Jayesh Ranjan, the State IT secretary and sports enthusiast, as president of the Telangana Olympic Association (TOA). Ranjan defeated the 86-year-old and veteran administrator K Ranga Rao in the elections held to TOA on Sunday.

For Ranjan, this would be an ideal opportunity to give a new direction to sports in the State. “It is an added responsibility. We have a lot of talented sports persons in the State. However, because of the system some of them cannot be identified at the right age and train them at national exposure. We are ready to make a beginning by identifying the talent from an early age, groom them and give a good international exposure,” said Ranjan while talking to Telangana Today on Monday.

Aware of the long infighting in the Olympic body, Ranjan clearly stated that he is not bothered about the factions. “My only aim would be for the improvement of the sport in the State. Regardless of which group he/she belongs, a genuine sports person will be taken care of.”

The TOA, in a way, would be very fortunate to have Ranjan as president because as IT secretary he could tap the corporate sector to make sports more active in the state. “Being IT secretary of the State one advantage would be that I would be able to bring more corporates into the picture. Odisha is a good example. It has developed a scheme that helps the sport in the State. Each discipline of sport has been adopted by one corporate in that State. They have created a solid infrastructure and have got a very good partnership module there. From nowhere, Odisha has now become the sporting destination. This would be a very good opportunity to make that possible in our State.”

He said his area of focus would be to make the maximum utilisation of the sports infrastructure in the City. “We would like to make all sports infrastructure pro-active. We will encourage the sports through Sports Authority of Telangana State. I think if we get corporate support, then funds will not be a problem for the Olympic body.”

Ranjan also hinted that he would seek the help of all the great sports persons from the State like Gopichand, Gagan Narang, Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. “We would make them actively involved for the improvement of the sports.” He pointed out that the new Olympic body will shortly have a review of all the 32 associations in the State. “Every association has its own plans and so we will work accordingly. Our endeavor would be to improve the sports environment of the State.”

He said he is not new to sport and he was happy to be involved when the proposal came to make him as president. “In informal capacity I have been supporting badminton association and have associated in organising their events. I was familiar with sports and I was in HCA for some time. Similarly, I was the president of Hockey Hyderabad but looking after all the sports now is much more exciting.

“Being an Olympic year could be a big motivating factor to take the State forward in sport. This year India is bound to do much better in Olympics and that will create a new wave of enthusiasm in the country and the State. Telangana should bank upon it. The roadmap for Telangana sport could begin from the Olympic year.”

