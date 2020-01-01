Exciting products for you this 2020

By | Published: 7:56 pm

MINISO provides off-the-wall yet amazing designer lifestyle products along with a range of accessories, perfumes, skin care, fitness and travel essentials. The brand has a wide variety of products which includes items across categories. New Year is an ideal time to bring changes to your lifestyle and start on a clean slate. Here are few products that can aid in planning a great year ahead.

1. Planner

The brand offers a range of notebooks, planners and diaries that will help you chalk out your day. They offer plain, abstract and even sports marvel designer covers.

2. Skin Care

MINISO merchandise also includes skincare essentials for women which are at par with other skincare brands. The skin care product category includes creams and gels with variety of herbal ingredients, sunscreens, and all different kinds of cleansers, toners and moisturisers. Make a New Year’s resolution to take excellent care for your beautiful skin by using products best suited for your skin.

3. Travel Pillows

Long journeys can be weary and tiresome. It is quite easy to catch a neck sprain while trying to sleep through the uncomfortable journey- especially when you are sitting. MINISO’s U-Shaped Travel Pillows cradle your neck and head in a comfortable position, the soft fabric is skin friendly and extrusion resistant. The pillows are also lightweight and easy to carry making them your perfect travel companion. Use these for your upcoming travel plans in 2020.

4. Fitness

This New Year’s make your primary resolution to stay fit no matter what. Find the best way to fitness through the different variety of fitness products that the brand has to offer.

5. Perfumes

MINISO India has a number of options available for perfumes and body sprays with really affordable prices starting at Rs 150. A portable, high-quality, simple yet elegant gift that is skin friendly can be your best pick this new year.