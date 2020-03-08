Exclusive ambulances for transporting suspected persons in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The large number of suspected coronavirus cases and subsequent admissions into public healthcare institutions in Hyderabad has fuelled the demand for emergency vehicles for transportation. On Saturday, the State health officials held a meeting with Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) to ensure availability of 108 ambulances for transportation of suspected COVID-19 cases from the international airport to the nearest healthcare facility.

COO of EMRI, P Brahmananda Rao said that the ambulances are being stationed at the Shamshabad international airport for transportation of suspected cases to Gandhi Hospital and Fever Hospital.

The staff of 108 ambulances, including pilot and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), will wear Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE) and will also take necessary measures to prevent possible transmission of the novel coronavirus while transporting the suspected persons.

