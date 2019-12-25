Exclusive function hall for Christians soon: Harish Rao

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that they will construct an exclusive function hall for the Christian community in Siddipet town so that the community can organise various celebrations and events at the function hall without spending any amount.

Assuring to get sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the Function Hall during the next financial year, Harish Rao said that they will soon start the work.

Talking to Christians after participating in the Christmas celebrations at CSI Church in Siddipet town here on Wednesday, the Minister said that they have already started the work of Christian Bhavan by getting Rs 40 lakh grant.

Saying that the Jesus Christ spread love and brotherhood throughout his life, Rao called upon the people to draw inspiration from his life and teachings to lead a peaceful and successful life. To help each and every family celebrate the festival in a grand way, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came up with the idea of distributing new clothes to poor Christian families. Rao exchanged greetings with people who thronged the Church to offer prayers on this occasion. Offering prayers, Rao said he prayed for the prosperity of Telangana State and its people.

