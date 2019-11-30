Exclusive permissions to Uppal Bhagayath plots

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Apart from buying a plot, obtaining building permissions for constructing the dream home or structure, can be a challenge for many. But for the convenience of those successfully bidding for the plots in Uppal Bhagayath, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will also be issuing building plan approval immediately.

Though the Uppal Bhagayath Phase II layout falls under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), structure permissions will be issued by HMDA. This provision is exclusive only for Uppal Bhagayath plots as the layout is developed by HMDA. The government has issued orders to this effect. As the land belongs to HMDA, permissions will be issued within a week. Officials will only have to check the building design and its adherence to the prescribed rules, said HMDA Secretary, Ramkishan. “This will be the biggest advantage for successful bidders in the Uppal Bhagayath layout,” he said.

More importantly, HMDA is facilitating five bidders to form a group in partnership and bid for a particular plot. After successfully bidding for the plot, HMDA will be registering the particular plot in favour of the five persons. Later, the five owners can sell the plot to other persons. This will be another advantage for bidders, especially for those in the middle income groups. Three or four persons can form a group and bid and later construct a residential apartment as per rules, he explained.

Buoyed by the success of auctioning plots in Uppal Bhagayath layout in April early this year, HMDA is now e-auctioning 124 plots here. The upset price is Rs 30,000 per square yard for domestic and Rs 40,000 for commercial plots. In April this year, HMDA had auctioned 67 plots at Uppal Bhagayath and a whopping Rs 677 crore was quoted by the bidders for an upset price of Rs 28,000 per square yard.

The average bid amount was Rs 51,516 per square yard, the highest bid amount was Rs 73,900 per square yard while the lowest was Rs 36,600 per square yard. Now, given the positive mood in real estate sector in the city and the overwhelming response from bidders, the upset price has been increased to Rs 30,000 per square yard.

Of the Rs 677 crore, about Rs 663 crore has been submitted by the successful bidders while the EMDs of three plots were forfeited. Out of the 124 plots, nearly 100 are domestic plots and rest is commercial and multiple use plots. The plot size varies from 130 square yards to 18,733 square yards and all out together nearly 65 lakh square yards will be going under the hammer. After issuing notification for e-auction of 124 leftover plots on Friday, a brochure is likely to be released on Tuesday.

