‘Execute convicts of Dilsukhnagar blast’

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The families of those affected by the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin blasts requested the State government to take necessary steps to execute the death penalty awarded to the five operatives of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM).

Getting together on the seventh anniversary of the blasts, which occured on the evening of February 21, 2013, killing 19 people and injuring 120, the families said they were yet to get justice.

“We urge the government to look into the execution of punishment given to the five persons for their involvement in the twin blasts,” said Syed Raheem, who sustained an injury on his left eye in the August 2007 Gokul Chat blast. Raheem organised a condolence meeting on Friday on the seventh anniversary of the horrific incident.

The meeting was organised at Konark Theatre in Dilsukhnagar, where one of the bombs exploded while another bomb went off a few meters away at a bus station. Raheem urged the government to provide health cards to those who sustained injuries in the blasts and 2BHK houses to the families who lost their kin.

Legislator D Sudheer Reddy, who took part in the meeting, said necessary steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. “Whenever we pass through this area, we recollect the twin blasts incident,” he said, after paying tributes to those who died in the incident.

Six months after the blasts, the IM operatives – Yasin Bhatkal and Asadullah Akthar – were arrested from an area in Bihar close to the Nepal border. Three other accused were arrested subsequently and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed two charge-sheets against the five accused, who were awarded the death penalty in December 2016.

Out of the six accused involved in the case, the investigating agency arrested five. The main accused Riyaz Bhatkal alias Shah Riyaz Ahmad Mohammed Ismail Shahbandari is absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .