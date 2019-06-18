Exemplary initiative

Published: 12:00 am 8:04 pm

Demographic dividend is often touted as one of the key advantages that India enjoys. However, this power of the youth can be fully harnessed only if it is nurtured as an educated workforce. Since the development of human resources holds key to progress, any government spending on education, particularly at the school level, must be treated as an investment for a better future. The Telangana government has demonstrated a deep understanding of this link as is evident from a string of exemplary initiatives in the education sector. The latest being opening of 119 new residential schools for the Backward Classes across the State on a single day, one in each Assembly constituency. There were just 19 residential schools exclusively catering to the needs of the backward classes at the time of the formation of Telangana State. The number has now reached 280, indicating the priority that the government has accorded for this key area. Set up under the Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, these schools are imparting free education in English medium along with boarding facility on a par with corporate schools. The government is spending Rs 1.25 lakh per annum on each student studying here. The performance of students in these Gurukuls has been top notch. No wonder that they have become much sought-after institutions in the State. These new set of schools form part of the existing 906 residential schools and 53 degree colleges for students of all categories across the State.

There has been an increase in demand for admissions in government residential schools due to improved standards, prompting the government to increase the intake. Besides increasing the diet charges, the government is also supplying uniforms, shoes and other items to students. There is a need to set up more residential junior colleges to meet the needs of students coming out from the residential schools. It is noteworthy that students of these colleges have secured seats in medical and engineering entrance exams on a par with those studying in corporate junior colleges. Massive push for development of infrastructure at BC residential schools, adoption of modern technologies to improve teacher training methods and introduction of digital classrooms are among the initiatives that makes Telangana the role model for other States. The introduction of English medium education in government schools is a commendable move as it will help create a level playing field for students from rural areas. One of the key reasons for migration of students to private schools is that English medium education provides vast opportunities and upward mobility in a globalised job market. The resources spent on spreading education across all sections will yield results in the long-run.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter