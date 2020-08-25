Exempt MV tax for private buses, Owaisi urges CM

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Telangana Chief Minister to exempt Motor Vehicle Tax (MV Tax) for private buses for the lockdown period in the State.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Asaduddin said that KM Govinda Raju, president of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Cities Contract Carriage Bus Owners Association had approached him for help in this regard. “It is learnt that the transport industry in the State is on verge of a total collapse. Number of transport operators have lost their business. Nearly 5 to 6 lakh employees lost their livelihood,” he said. He pointed out that there was an unannounced lockdown in Telangana while the entire nation is under unlock-3. He said that the operators have somehow managed to retain the staff by paying them some remuneration even for the lockdown period.

“But today the operators are not in a position to pay the MV tax. Hence, I request you to kindly look into the matter sympathetically and issue necessary instructions to the authorities concerned for exempting the MV tax for the lockdown period, on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

