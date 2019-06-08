Exhibition of photographs by ‘royal’ lensman begins in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:39 pm 4:14 pm

Hyderabad: First time in the country, an exhibition of rare and original photographs of Kings & Rulers of 81 Princely States of India taken by the Royal Photographer, Raja Deen Dayal is being presented at an exhibition at Moola Gundam Art Gallery, Road No.10, Banjara Hills. The exhibition will be held from June 8 till 22.

According to a press release, the astounding collection of the original picture of 81 kings and rulers of the then princely states were taken by Raja Deen Dayal during the 18th century and showcase the royal and heritage and history of India.

The rare collection to be displayed for viewing at Moola Gundam Art Gallery will also have a special showcase of postcard size original pictures of ‘Delhi Darbar’ which can be viewed in original rare kind of ancient magnifying glass i.e., Aatashi Sheesha.