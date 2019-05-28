Exhibition of Quranic Manuscripts begins at Nizam’s Museum

By | Published: 2:08 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan, an exhibition titled ‘The Quranic Manuscripts’ was inaugurated at the HEH Nizam’s Museum on Monday. The ten-day exhibition will showcase rare copies of Quranic scripts from across the world.

The collection includes copies of five Quranic revelations scribed on leather during the time of Prophet Mohammed and some pieces by renowned calligrapher Yakut Al Mustasami of Iraq, Abdullah Assirfai of Iran and Hamdullah Alamasi of Turkey.

This apart, antique and rare copies of Quran scripts written in different shapes and styles like Kufie, Hajazi, Maghrabi, Naskh Thulth, Tauqi, Riqa, Muhaqaq, Bahar and Chinese styles are showcased. The collection includes manuscripts from India, China, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Spain and Saudi Arabia. The exclusively embroidered Quranic chapter and verses by a Hyderabadi artist Meherunnisa Begum Saheba are on display as well.