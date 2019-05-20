‘Exit’ for Chandrababu Naidu?

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, who spent the last couple of days in New Delhi seeking to play a key role at the Centre in the hope that the BJP-led NDA coalition will suffer a setback in the elections, might have to give up any such aspiration.

In fact, back home in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu appears set to suffer a severe blow at the hands of the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP with most exit polls predicting the TDP lagging behind YSRCP. Jagan’s 3,000-odd km padayatra in the run up to the elections seems to have tilted the balance in favour of his party.

In the bitterly fought elections, a third player – Jana Sena party led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan – virtually disappeared with the party not figuring in the Lok Sabha exit polls by various agencies.

Naidu, fighting with his back to the non-existent walls of the much-promised brand new capital city of Amaravati for Andhra Pradesh, is likely to find the exit polls, if their results are reflected in the May 23 vote counting, putting an end to his ambitions of being a key player at the national level.

The TDP president, whose party allied with the BJP and was part of the NDA coalition at the Centre till 2017, appears to have made the wrong call in breaking up with the BJP in the months leading to the elections. Though the BJP president Amit Shah said any political party was welcome to join hands with the BJP, it is unlikely that Naidu, after casting his lot with Congress in these elections, will return to the NDA fold.

With the YSRCP breathing down his neck and Pawan Kalyan too drawing crowds on his own, Naidu had chosen the plank to make the BJP the villain in the polls. However, his constant harping that the BJP-led NDA did not deliver on the special category status for Andhra Pradesh appear to have failed to work on the State’s voters. This particularly so because Naidu had earlier said the special financial package that NDA promised was better than the special status.

This dichotomy in Naidu’s claims was fully exploited by Jaganmohan Reddy who never lost an opportunity to also point out that in terms of actual development and welfare, Naidu did little for the people of the State.

Naidu’s attempts to also follow the TRS playbook from Telangana – a State that views past rulers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh with some well-deserved suspicion – of trying to rile voters in his State with anti-Telangana rhetoric, appears to have not cut any ice with people in Andhra Pradesh.

For people in Andhra Pradesh, who have a neighbour in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao against whose administration, development and welfare programmes they could weigh their own Chief Minister’s performance, Naidu pegging away at Telangana as a villain along with the BJP, clearly appears to have failed to get the desired returns in terms of votes.

But then, with exit polls being what they are, just exit polls, they provided enough for the faithful of the TDP and YSRCP to hold out hopes that their parties will eventually emerge on top when the actual results of the elections are announced after counting of votes on May 23.

