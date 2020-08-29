Exorbitant bills: Notices issued to Pune hospitals

A committee appointed by Maharashtra govt visited 12 corporate hospitals in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and found out many issues and irregularities.

Hyderabad: A committee set up by the Maharashtra government under the leadership of Telugu IRS officer Nelapatla Ashok Babu to look into complaints against private and corporate hospitals that collected exorbitant charges identified about Rs 40 lakh as overcharged from Covid-19 patients.

The committee, according to Ashok Babu, visited 12 corporate hospitals in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and found out many issues and irregularities. In all, 12 show-cause notices have been issued for violating the Covid-19 notifications, he said.

The hospitals, including Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, DY Patil Medical College Hospital, Star Hospital, Citi Care Hospital, Life Point Hospital, Lokamanya Hospital, Sterling Hospital, Aayush Hospital, Accord Hospital, Desai General Hospital and Jeevan Jyothi Hospital, were visited.

The committee also found many irregularities and lapses with respect to maintenance of medical records, sheets and documents. Consent of the patients for procedures was not taken.

At many places signatures were missing too, Ashok Babu said.

