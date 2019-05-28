Exotic flavors of tea to keep you refreshed

By | Published: 10:35 pm

The truth that tea makes you feel better is almost a cliché. But, again the matter of fact is steeping a hot cup of chai, while breathing in its aromas, is a core part of our daily life; a routine that cannot be undone. From the street stalls to the comfort of cafes or home, we all pause to take a sip of this enchanting beverage. Tea not only provides refreshing aromas, but also makes one feel better in different ways. So, why not indulge in exploring the various flavours?

Apple

It has gained a lot of popularity lately because of the health benefits that it provides. “The fruit is well known for its nutrients and antioxidant properties making this tea a well-known health tonic,” says Dr Vandita Rao, a nutritionist. Adding to it, she says, “It also reduces inflammation and helps in detoxifying the body.”

Blueberry

Made from the dried leaves of the blueberry bush, this tea has a grassy taste and is deep purple in colour. “It is rich in antioxidants and has different health benefits. One can swirl around a cinnamon stick to make the taste better,” shares the nutritionist.

Bearberry

This tea is just as satisfying to your palette as it is to your health. Talking further about the benefits, the doctor says, “Bearberry belongs to the genus ‘Urva-Ursi’. It protects the immune system and eliminates toxic materials from the body. It is, indeed, a powerful herbal remedy.”

Lavender

“It has a soothing scent. And, this relaxes the body which reduces the muscle spasms. It also boast anti-inflammatory properties,” asserts Dr Vandita. So, give it a shot next time you crave chai. It makes for a soothing cup of tea with multitude of health benefits.

Take note

Each tea has its own taste and advantages, but an individual needs to ensure that they are not allergic to any specific herb.