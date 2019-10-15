Expecting a bumper paddy harvest in Kharif: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:26 am 1:04 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that they were expecting 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy harvest this Kharif season. Speaking at a review meeting conducted with the officials of various departments on procurement of paddy on Monday, the Minister said the farmers in Siddipet cultivated paddy in whopping 1.34 lakh acre land. Asking the officials to procure the paddy from 159 procurement centres from October 17 onwards, Rao said the district requires 83 lakh of gunny bags to procure the paddy this year.

He further informed that the district has already got 50 lakh gunny bags. Stating that the State government was expecting a bumper paddy harvest this Kharif, the Minister said that farmers in Telangana cultivated paddy in a record 32 lakh acre. Stating that the government was expecting 80 lakh metric tonne of paddy harvest in the State, Rao said the administration was prepared to spend over Rs 7 crore on arrangements alone for paddy procurement. District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, PD, DRDO, Ch Gopal Rao, Agriculture Officer, Sravan and other officials were present.

