Expedite bridge work, Medak MP tells officials

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has asked GMR Constructions, the concessionaire of National Highway-44, to expedite the bridge work at Nagulapally village of Toopran Mandal. As the slow pace of work was causing great inconvenience to the commuters, the MP, who granted funds for the project, inspected the highway works at Nagulapally on Friday.

After noticing that the works were going on at snail’s pace, Reddy expressed his dissatisfaction with the contractor and NHAI officials. He warned that the government would initiate stern action against them by taking the issue to respective Union ministry officials.

Reddy further said that the contractor and NHAI had failed to fast track the works though the funds were granted long ago. The MP said that he will hold a review meeting with the NHAI officials to review the progress of the works. He asked them to get all the necessary machinery to complete the works swiftly.

