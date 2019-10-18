Expedite canal works of KLIS: S Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to expedite works pertaining to construction of canals and reservoirs linked to Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He warned of stern action against those who deliberately breach bunds being constructed by the government.

Reviewing the works at his chambers on Friday, Niranjan Reddy asked the officials to invite tenders for construction of new reservoirs in Wanaparthy district and commence construction works at the earliest. He suggested increasing the height of Jonnalaboguda reservoir, besides completing D-82 canal construction works and providing water to Achampet Assembly Constituency. The officials were instructed to conduct survey for construction of distributary canals linked to both left and right canals of Buddaram by extending left canal till Rajapeta.

The Minister wanted expansion of D-5 canal of KLIS to supply water to Yedula reservoir, besides completing works pertaining to MJ-3 and MJ-4 to pump water into Eedula tank in Wanaparthy and Khan tank respectively. He advised the officials to take up land acquisition for completing the main canal works after Yasangi season. MLA Guvvala Balaraju requested the Minister to ensure supply of water to Vanguru mandal in his Achampet Constituency and offered funds from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter