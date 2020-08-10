Expedite construction of Rythu Vedikas, Adilabad Collector tells officials  

By | Published: 6:28 pm

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik instructed the officials concerned to expedite works relating to construction of Rythu Vedikas, waste segregation sheds and palle prakruti vanam or rural nature parks. She toured Jainth and Bhela mandals and inspected the works on Monday.

Sikta found out the status of the works with regard to Rythu Vedikas and the sheds by speaking to authorities in Kapri village of Jainath and at Sangidi village in Bhela mandal. She asked them to speed up the construction of the facilities. She told the officials of the medical and health department to create awareness among the public over sanitation.

The IAS officer requested the rural folks to wear face masks and to practice physical distance for curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus. She advised them to use sanitizers and soaps for cleaning their hands if they step out. Special officers of Jainath and Bhela Ashanna and Pullaiah, tahsildars Mahender Reddy and Damodar were present.

