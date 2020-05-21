Expedite development works, Balka Suman tells officials

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman toured Mandamarri and Chennur municipalities and took part in various programmes besides inspecting several developmental works on Thursday. Suman initially visited Mandamarri town and distributed groceries to the poor. He said that the government was taking a slew of measures for helping the sectors which were hit by the lockdown.

He stated that it was extending financial help of Rs 1,500 and 12 kg rice to the families affected by the lockdown. He requested the people to practice physical distancing and to wear face masks to break the chain of novel coronavirus infection. He asked them to keep their premises clean and use sanitisers to ward off the acute respiratory disease. He opined that the disease could be prevented by staying home.

The legislator later inspected works of a mini tank taken up at Pedda cheruvu in Chennur town. He convened a review meeting with municipal officials over beautification of the town and told them to expedite the works. He said that the town was undergoing a makeover with central lighting and beautification of important junctions. Municipal commissioner K Bapu and many other officials were present.

